Russia's Yamal LNG Plant Ships First Batch Of Liquid Hydrocarbons To Bangladesh - Novatek

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:58 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia's Yamal LNG project was delivered to Bangladesh via the sea under an agreement with French energy giant Total, Russia's second-largest gas producer, Novatek, said on Friday.

"Yamal LNG shipped the first load of liquefied natural gas to Bangladesh in accordance with the long-term offtake agreement with TOTAL. The consignment was delivered along the westbound route via the Suez Canal with transshipment from the ice class Arc7 LNG tanker 'Eduard Toll' to a conventional type LNG tanker at the Belgian terminal located at Zeebrugge.� The LNG cargo was unloaded at the Summit LNG Terminal in Bangladesh in accordance with the buyers lifting and delivery schedule," the statement read.

The Yamal LNG project envisions building infrastructure to produce, liquefy and ship natural gas from the Yuzhno-Tambeyskoye field located in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area. The project was created as a joint venture of Novatek, the main shareholder, Total, the China National Petroleum Corporation and the Silk Road Fund.

The project has already built three production lines with an annual capacity of 5.5 million tonnes of LNG each. A fourth line with a capacity of 1 million tonnes per year is under construction and expected to be finalized between late 2019 and early 2020.

