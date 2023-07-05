Open Menu

Russia's Year-on-Year Inflation Should Not Exceed 5% - Prime Minister Mishustin

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Experts say year-on-year inflation in Russia should not exceed 5 percent, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Regarding inflation, you know all the figures very well, at the beginning of July it was 3.4 percent. Year on year... it will not exceed 5 percent, according to experts. We will be watching," Mishustin said.

