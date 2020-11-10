Russo-British Chamber of Commerce Lobbying for Visa Regime Simplification - Exec. Chairman

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Russo-British Chamber of Commerce (RBCC) is frequently lobbying in both London and Moscow for a simplification of the visa regime currently in place between both countries to help facilitate the growth of business, Alf Torrents, the chamber's executive chairman, told Sputnik in an interview.

"It's an area that is hugely important to business. I don't think there's any businessperson who wouldn't want a more simplified version. It's something we are lobbying frequently on," Torrents stated.

From 2021, Russia will allow arrivals from 53 countries, including India and European Union member states, to apply for electronic visas valid for short trips to Russia of up to 16 days.

The United Kingdom is excluded from this list, and Torrents said that he hoped the visa regime would be eased in the near future.

"All we can do is keep talking about it, which we do with any of our interlocutors who are involved in that area, and hopefully the system will be simplified eventually.

It is overly bureaucratic at the moment and it's just another barrier to entry," the RBCC's executive chairman said.

The RBCC is working with the Moscow-based Association of European Businesses on the matter, Torrents said, adding that a joint letter has been penned.

"We've just written a joint letter with various other business organizations, led by the Association of European Businesses, but all the business organizations feel so strongly about it that we're quite happy to put our name to it and we'll send a variant of that letter to the UK government," he remarked.

Russia successfully completed a pilot of its e-visa scheme in St. Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad region, Kaliningrad region, and the Far East over recent years.

