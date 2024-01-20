Rwanda business delegation visits Lahore Chamber

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) A business delegation from Rwanda, headed by High Commissioner of Pakistan to Rwanda Naeem Khan, visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday to have B2B (business to business) meetings with their Pakistani counterparts, besides exchanging views on trade and investment scope in the two countries.

Naeem Khan said that Africa is the land of opportunities so the LCCI members should not ignore it. He said that Rwanda is Singapore of Africa and developing with a rapid pace. He added that Rwanda is a safe, clean and green country where business atmosphere is ideal. Naeem Khan said that the businessmen are being facilitated through one window operation.

The HC said that Pakistani businessmen can also have access to other countries through Rwanda. He said that Pakistan and Rwanda have the capacity to meet each other's needs. Most of the trade is going on through third countries which should be direct. He said that all the products of Pakistan are needed in Rwanda. He said that the members of the delegation are interested in joint ventures in agriculture machinery, rice, pharmaceuticals, sports equipment and other sectors. He said that there is a lot of scope for Pakistan's IT sector in Rwanda.

He informed the members of the delegation that Lahore Chamber is 100 years old. Lahore is the cultural, commercial and industrial capital of Punjab while Punjab is 50 percent of Pakistan. Pakistan has a key position in the fields of freelancing and tourism. He said that Rwanda has one of the best gender equality index. Men and women parity is everywhere. Naeem Khan said that the economy of Pakistan needs diversification. He said, "We would like to sign MoUs with LCCI."

In his welcome address, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Rwanda, situated in the heart of East Africa, holds significant economic importance in the region. Rwanda has made remarkable strides in recent years, establishing itself as an emerging economic force. He said that Pakistan has a sound and diverse economy, driven by various sectors that have shown remarkable growth over the years.

Kashif Anwar encouraged the delegation from Rwanda to explore the vast opportunities that exist within the Pakistani market. "Our businesses are capable of providing high-quality products at competitive prices. Pakistan is ready to cater to import needs of Rwanda and we believe that our collaboration will be mutually beneficial," he maintained.

The LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that to further facilitate this partnership, they have to focus on the importance of developing close liaisons between the private sectors of Pakistan and Rwanda. Strong relationship built on trust and understanding is the foundation of successful business collaborations. LCCI is committed to promoting these connections and creating an environment that encourages fruitful partnerships.

He apprised the participants of meeting that the delegates from Rwanda belong to important sectors like pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, safety equipment, furniture, construction materials, engineering, packaging, auto-parts, gem & jewelry etc. He hoped that our members will fully utilize the B2B meetings after this session and explore ways to develop networking with their counterparts from Rwanda.

The LCCI President said that Pakistan's pharmaceutical industry has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. With a solid regulatory framework and a commitment to quality, Pakistan's pharmaceutical companies have the capacity to supply high-quality medications to Rwanda at competitive prices.

He said that the dynamic automotive sector in Pakistan produces a wide range of quality components. Collaboration with Rwandan importers in this sector can lead to the provision of reliable automotive parts, contributing to the growth of Rwanda's automotive industry. By supplying tractors and related parts, Pakistan can play an important role in the agri-mechanizaiton of Rwanda

Kashif Anwar said that renowned for craftsmanship and durability, Pakistan's furniture industry offers a diverse range of products. Collaborative ventures in this sector could contribute to fulfilling Rwanda's demand for quality furniture and mattresses. He said that Pakistan's gems and jewelry sector is renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship. "Our gemstones and jewelry pieces have the potential to add a touch of elegance to the Rwandan market, creating avenues for trade and cultural exchange," he remarked.

“With a flourishing construction industry, Pakistan has the potential of supplying a range of construction materials, from high-quality cement to innovative building solutions. This sector presents opportunities for collaboration to support Rwanda's infrastructure development,” he added.

He said that Pakistan has a growing safety equipment industry, ensuring the highest standards of protection across various domains. Our range of products, from personal protective equipment to industrial safety solutions, holds the potential to meet Rwanda's safety requirements effectively.

LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry said that Rwanda is Switzerland of Africa as it is a beautiful country. He said that Pakistan is a largest market. There is a dire need to enhance existing trade volume between the two countries. Pakistani products are best and able to cater to the needs of Rwanda.

The Commercial Attaché of Rwanda Mr. Samuel Abikunda thanked the Lahore Chamber for the warm welcome. He said that the delegation includes businessmen from pharma, construction, agriculture and other sectors. He said, "We would like to strengthen partnership and want to have presence here. He said that Rwanda has very good EODB index and a safest country for business."