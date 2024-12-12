Open Menu

Rwanda, HC Urges Business Community To Leverage EODB In Rwanda

December 12, 2024

Rwanda, HC urges business community to leverage EODB in Rwanda

High Commissioner of Rwanda, Fatou Harerimana has urged the business community leverage Ease of Doing Business (EODB) and trade opportunities in Rwanda to boost the bilateral economic ties

The World Bank's "Ease of Doing Business” report ranked Rwanda 29th out of 190 economies worldwide and the Rwandan government fully supports foreign direct investment and provides facilities to the investor in the country, she said.

The High Commissioner of Rwanda, Fatou Harerimana, paid her maiden visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). The visit aimed to foster bilateral trade relations and encourage the business community to explore trade and investment opportunities in Rwanda.

Meanwhile, Fatou Harerimana commended RCCI's efforts in fostering trade activities and underscored Rwanda’s business-friendly environment, particularly its EODB policies.

She emphasised the need for enhanced economic ties, stating, “Pakistan and Rwanda share friendly relations based on mutual respect and growing economic cooperation. The private sectors of both countries must play an instrumental role in expanding these relations further.”

The high commissioner also highlighted the opportunities available in Rwanda for Pakistani investors and businesses, inviting them to explore joint ventures and investment possibilities.

President, RCCI, Usman Shaukat warmly welcomed the high commissioner and presented an overview of the Chamber's initiatives and contributions to promoting trade. President RCCI also shared key insights into the existing trade data between Pakistan and Rwanda, highlighting key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, machinery, textiles, and tourism as promising areas for collaboration.

“The current bilateral trade volume is negligible, and there is a need to enhance trade relations through strategic partnerships and joint ventures significantly,” he emphasised.

Executive Assistant to the High Commissioner, Mutuyimana Charlotte and the Mission Staff, Maryam Zafar accompanied the high commissioner.

The visit concluded on a positive note, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to strengthening economic collaboration and exploring new opportunities for growth and prosperity.

The event was attended by Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, members of the Executive Committee, women entrepreneurs, and other distinguished RCCI members.

Group leader Sohail Altaf participated in presenting a memento to the High Commissioner to mark the occasion.

More Stories From Business