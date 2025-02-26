Open Menu

Rwanda Offers Promising Investment Opportunities: High Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Rwanda, despite being a small country, is an ideal investment destination due to its high growth rate, security, stable policies, and access to the East African market, said Ms. Harerimana Fatou, high commissioner of Rwanda, during a meeting at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

She highlighted investment opportunities in agriculture, IT, minerals, and real estate and encouraged Faisalabad’s textile sector to set up units in Rwanda for value-added exports. She noted that Pakistani investors can benefit from the presence of a Pakistani community in Rwanda and that business setup is easy with a visa-on-arrival facility.

FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara welcomed the delegation and stressed the need to explore African markets, mentioning past efforts disrupted by the pandemic. He praised Rwanda's documented economy and environmental efforts and suggested exporting IT services and pink salt to Rwanda.

The meeting included a Q&A session with industry representatives, a shield presentation ceremony, and a guestbook signing. Lt. Col Shyaka Kajugiro Ismail, Rwanda’s Defense Attaché, and Ms. Maryam Zafar, Protocol Officer, also attended.

