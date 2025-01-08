Rwanda-Pakistan joint plan of action needs to deal with climate change: Rwandan envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to Pakistan, Fatou Harerimana on Wednesday said that there is a need for a joint plan of action between Rwanda and Pakistan to deal with climate change and environmental challenges, for which both countries are ready.

Addressing the ‘Inauguration of the First Green Road of Pakistan, under RCCI’s Revive Pakistan Initiative,' organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), she said Pakistan and Rwanda have a common commitment to mitigate the climate change and environmental issues, and the government of Rwanda has started a short, medium and long-term strategy to deal with these challenges.

The envoy said Rwanda also made a history to combat and banned the plastic pollution and added that now Rwanda got the status of cleanest country of the African region.

In his address, Chamber President Usman Shaukat underscored the importance of sustainable development, green energy initiatives, and collective action to mitigate these challenges. He informed the participants about the devastating effects of climate change on Pakistan.

The President RCCI emphasized that Pakistan is among the most vulnerable countries, facing severe challenges from natural disasters, floods, and agricultural crisis.

He said that over 2 million acres of crops have been damaged, impacting 22% of the population dependent on agriculture.

The RCCI leadership, including Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former presidents, Chairman Climate Change Committee, Tallat Awan, Executive Committee Members and other officials were present on the occasion.