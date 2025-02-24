Rwandan ambassador urges Sialkot exporters to explore trade markets in her country

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Ambassador of Rwanda to Pakistan Harerimana Fatou urged Sialkot exporters to come forward and tap and explore untapped international trade markets of Rwanda to promote bilateral trade between Rwanda and Pakistan.

She stated this while addressing a meeting of Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here today. She highlighted the potential of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Rwanda, stressing the need for increased collaboration and said that Rwanda is very keen to establish stronger business-to-business contacts between the two countries besides strengthening the bilateral trade relations as well.

The ambassador said bilateral trade and business relations among the two countries should be further promoted with the exchange of trade delegations.

Commenting on Pakistan's tea imports, she revealed that 45% of tea arriving in Pakistan originates from Rwanda. She said that Rwanda aspires to become a Middle-Income Country by 2035 and a High-Income Country by 2050. Rwanda and Pakistan, with a longstanding relationship spanning sixty-two years, actively collaborate in various fields, including trade, health, and investment, she remarked.

President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq in his welcome address said that direct business interaction between both the countries was vital for enhancement of the bilateral trade. He urged the ambassador that she would motivate the Rwanda business community to buy Sialkot-made products directly from Sialkot instead of purchasing the products indirectly from other countries at high prices.

He also viewed that the FTA (free trade agreement) between both countries was essential to boost bilateral trade along with exchange of business delegations, holding of trade fares and joint ventures.

The SCCI President said that Sialkot represents an industrial setup producing specialized products that are supplied to top brands and buyers all over the world. "We produce sports Goods, Surgical Instruments, Leather Products, and Gloves of all sorts, Textiles Items, Sports Wear, Martial Arts Uniforms & Accessories, Musical Instruments, Kitchen Ware & Table ware, Hollow Ware, Hunting Knives, Table Cutlery/Flatware, and Military Uniform Badges," he added.

He said that Sialkot-made footballs, field hockey sticks, cricket gear and boxing gloves were used in international games including the Olympics and World Cups.