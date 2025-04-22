Open Menu

Rwandan Embassy Inaugurated In Islamabad; A Milestone In Strengthening Bilateral Relations Between Two Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 11:38 PM

Rwandan embassy inaugurated in Islamabad; a milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between two countries

Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Olivier J.P Nduhungirehe, on Tuesday termed the inauguration of Rwanda High Commission in Islamabad as a milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Olivier J.P Nduhungirehe, on Tuesday termed the inauguration of Rwanda High Commission in Islamabad as a milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Nduhungirehe said the inauguration of Rwanda High Commission will further strengthen the bilateral political, economic and trade relations between the two countries.

He said Pakistan and Rwanda are two potential economies with many opportunities to further enhance their bilateral economic relations.

He said that work is underway on a legislative framework between the two countries to increase mutual trade between them, taxes and tariffs will also be finalized.

Nduhungirehe said that preliminary consultations are also being held between Pakistan and Rwanda on a Preferential Trade Agreement and work on such a framework is necessary to promote mutual trade between the two countries.

The

mutual trade is less than its potential, which needs to be further increased, he added..

He said Rwanda offers a market of 14 million people, while Pakistan can leverage Rwanda's strategic location to access the East African market of 250 million people.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said that Pakistan and Rwanda have huge potential for increasing bilateral trade and economic ties.

He said Pakistan's Gwadar and Karachi ports can facilitate Rwanda's connectivity to South and Central Asian markets.

He applauded the idea of an "African Trade House" in Pakistan's industrial cities could foster stronger economic ties between Pakistan and African nations, including Rwanda.

