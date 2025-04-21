Rwandan FM, Commerce Minister Explore Cooperation In Trade, Investment, Tourism
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 10:32 PM
Rwandan Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe on Monday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to explore cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, and industrial development
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Rwandan Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe on Monday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to explore cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, and industrial development.
The meeting highlighted Pakistan’s growing interest in African markets and its resolve to build meaningful economic partnerships across the continent. High Commissioner of Rwanda to Pakistan, Fatou Harerimana was also present in the meeting, said a press release issued here.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Rwanda, emphasizing the potential for collaboration in key sectors such as agriculture, services, auto manufacturing (including bikes and agri-machinery), tourism, sports, and education.
He also presented a tourism book on Pakistan to the visiting dignitary and invited him to explore the natural beauty of northern Pakistan.
He underscored the importance of people-to-people and business-to-business linkages in fostering deeper economic cooperation.
Highlighting recent engagements, Jam Kamal Khan shared that 268 participants out of total 900 from different countries were from African nations, including a significant number from Rwanda, attended the Health, Engineering and Mineral Show
(HEMS) held in Lahore.
He welcomed the participation as a positive indicator of strengthening Pakistan-Africa ties.
Ambassador Nduhungirehe praised Pakistan’s outreach to African countries and expressed Rwanda’s interest in
expanding economic collaboration.
He noted Rwanda’s investor-friendly environment, particularly its fully equipped Special Economic Zones offering comprehensive support for foreign investors.
Both sides expressed satisfaction with the upward trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed to enhance engagement through continued high-level exchanges and cooperation on multilateral platforms.
They resolved to work closely to identify new opportunities for mutual benefit.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan concluded by affirming the friendly and cooperative nature of Pakistan-Rwanda relations, rooted
in mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for regional and global cooperation.
Recent Stories
Aurangzeb briefs Deloitte on macroeconomic outlook
Fire erupts in school van, children remain unharmed
Rwandan FM, Commerce minister explore cooperation in trade, investment, tourism
Rehana Roohi’s fifth poetry collection Launch at ACP
Pakistan, Rwanda discuss shipping line plan to boost regional trade integration
Govt’s consistent policies pull country from economic quagmire: Federal Minist ..
DC Hub reviews security measures for polio workers
Rana Tanveer emphasizes boosting halal meat exports
Establishment of SEZs in Hub, Bostan to play key role in Balochistan development ..
IHC returns services of two judges to PHC
Pak-China cooperation to expand Pakistan’s economic development capacity
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi praises Bait-ul-Mal’s efforts ..
More Stories From Business
-
Aurangzeb briefs Deloitte on macroeconomic outlook3 minutes ago
-
Rwandan FM, Commerce minister explore cooperation in trade, investment, tourism4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Rwanda discuss shipping line plan to boost regional trade integration4 minutes ago
-
Govt’s consistent policies pull country from economic quagmire: Federal Minister for Climate Chang ..4 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer emphasizes boosting halal meat exports8 minutes ago
-
Pak-China cooperation to expand Pakistan’s economic development capacity8 minutes ago
-
Punjab announces Rs110b relief package to support farmers9 minutes ago
-
ASEAN trade delegation visits FPCCI to explore trade opportunities2 hours ago
-
ICCI plans business conferences, expos to link local and global Investors2 hours ago
-
KCCI, PBC Dubai sign MoU to strengthen bilateral trade, investment cooperation3 hours ago
-
Rs1.65bn relief provided to banking consumers in 2024: Banking Ombudsman3 hours ago
-
Creativity, innovation 'engines of competitiveness' to win global market share: Ahsan Iqbal4 hours ago