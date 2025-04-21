Rwandan FM, Commerce minister explore cooperation in trade, investment, tourism

Rwandan Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe on Monday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to explore cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, and industrial development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Rwandan Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe on Monday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to explore cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, and industrial development.

The meeting highlighted Pakistan’s growing interest in African markets and its resolve to build meaningful economic partnerships across the continent. High Commissioner of Rwanda to Pakistan, Fatou Harerimana was also present in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Rwanda, emphasizing the potential for collaboration in key sectors such as agriculture, services, auto manufacturing (including bikes and agri-machinery), tourism, sports, and education.

He also presented a tourism book on Pakistan to the visiting dignitary and invited him to explore the natural beauty of northern Pakistan.

He underscored the importance of people-to-people and business-to-business linkages in fostering deeper economic cooperation.

Highlighting recent engagements, Jam Kamal Khan shared that 268 participants out of total 900 from different countries were from African nations, including a significant number from Rwanda, attended the Health, Engineering and Mineral Show

(HEMS) held in Lahore.

He welcomed the participation as a positive indicator of strengthening Pakistan-Africa ties.

Ambassador Nduhungirehe praised Pakistan’s outreach to African countries and expressed Rwanda’s interest in

expanding economic collaboration.

He noted Rwanda’s investor-friendly environment, particularly its fully equipped Special Economic Zones offering comprehensive support for foreign investors.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the upward trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed to enhance engagement through continued high-level exchanges and cooperation on multilateral platforms.

They resolved to work closely to identify new opportunities for mutual benefit.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan concluded by affirming the friendly and cooperative nature of Pakistan-Rwanda relations, rooted

in mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for regional and global cooperation.