Rwanda's Tourism Policy Give Vision For Innovative Travel Market: Rwandan Envoy
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) High Commissioner of Rwanda to Pakistan, Fatou Harerimana on Wednesday said that Rwanda's tourism policy vision provides modern and innovative facilities for foreign tourists in line with the modern global tourism market, according to international standards.
The culture and society of Rwanda not only have its own distinct international uniqueness, diverse Socio-Cultural heritage, eloquence, mental breadth, cleanliness, unique wildlife, flora and fauna, but also the country has organized reputed international sports events and culture, she said in a release issued here.
High Commissioner of Rwanda to Pakistan, Fatou Harerimana said this while addressing the 4th annual edition of ‘The Sustainable Destination Forum, organized by Pakistan Travel Mart.
“Rwanda is now on top in the African region, in Information Technology (IT) and internet access and its youth is an asset for promoting the international and domestic travel market, which will play a significant role in the development of this industry in the future.
She said that known as the land of a thousand hills, Rwanda’s stunning scenery and warm, friendly people offer unique experiences in one of the most remarkable countries in the world.
The envoy said that the country is blessed with extraordinary biodiversity, with incredible wildlife living throughout its volcanoes, montane rainforest and sweeping plains.
She said that foreign travellers come from far and wide to catch a glimpse of the magnificent gorillas, yet there is so much more to see and experience.
Meanwhile highlighting the 'Visit Rwanda' campaign by the government of Rwanda, she said that ‘Visit Rwanda' compaign’ as a brand has established a positive reputation with millions of people from across the globe that are associating with it and has provided a platform for Rwanda to showcase its tourism attractions, cultural heritage, and investment opportunities to the whole world.
She noted that through the ‘Visit Rwanda’ campaign, the country entered into a partnership with the Arsenal football club as well as France’s Paris Saint-Germain.
She said that these partnerships have returned impressive dividends.
Fatou Harerimana said that through this campaign, investors from across the globe opt to invest in the travel market in the country which is a positive sign of continued investor confidence in the promotion of the travel market in the country.
Fatou Harerimana said that this campaign has been successful in promoting Rwanda’s unique attractions, such as mountain gorillas, stunning natural scenery, and cultural heritage.
She said that visiting Rwanda provides a great opportunity to explore the country’s natural beauty in all corners of the country.
The High Commissioner said that Rwanda's first tourism strategy, approved two decades ago, set out a sector vision based on high-end tourism, focussing on Rwanda's unique attraction: the mountain gorillas.
The rapid growth of gorilla tourism was enabled by coordinated public interventions in park management, conservation, infrastructure, promotion, and training.
In her concluding remarks, she called for all participants to sensitize the people to visit Rwanda as they can get the visa on arrival, and also they can reach Kigali by beautiful plane "Rwandair ".
