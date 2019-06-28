UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rwanda's Trade Minister Places High Value On October Russia-Africa Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 04:17 PM

Rwanda's Trade Minister Places High Value on October Russia-Africa Summit

The upcoming Russia-Africa Summit will contribute greatly to the relationship between Moscow and the African continent, Soraya Hakuziyaremye, the Rwandan minister of trade and industry, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The upcoming Russia-Africa Summit will contribute greatly to the relationship between Moscow and the African continent, Soraya Hakuziyaremye, the Rwandan minister of trade and industry, told Sputnik.

On October 24, the Russian resort city of Sochi will host the first Russia-Africa Summit, which will be co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi.

"It's really something that I think will be of high value both for Russia and African countries in general to have a summit dedicated to relations between Russia and Africa. Rwanda will be represented, and we hope it will be our head of state [President Paul Kagame], but we cannot confirm now," Hakuziyaremye said.

Speaking about the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, signed by 52 out of 55 African Union member states with an aim to create a single pan-continental market, the Rwandan trade minister stressed that highlighting the potential of this deal at the Russia-Africa Summit would be "of the utmost importance."

"Now any investor that's coming to Africa, provided the country he's in is a part of FTA, means he can trade from this country in Africa to the other signatories under no duties and so forth," Hakuziyaremye said.

The Russia-Africa Summit is expected to focus on the current state of Russia's relations with African countries as well as on expanding their political, economic and cultural cooperation, according to the Kremlin.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi Rwanda October Market From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Nearly 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Leba ..

4 seconds ago

UK Prime Minister Theresa May Tells Putin UK to Re ..

5 seconds ago

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathema ..

9 seconds ago

Indian women's heads shaved for 'resisting' rape

13 seconds ago

Motion to Shut Down Gov't Under No-Deal Shows Rema ..

10 minutes ago

Rwanda Seeks Russian Expertise, Investment in Mini ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.