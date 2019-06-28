(@FahadShabbir)

The upcoming Russia-Africa Summit will contribute greatly to the relationship between Moscow and the African continent, Soraya Hakuziyaremye, the Rwandan minister of trade and industry, told Sputnik

On October 24, the Russian resort city of Sochi will host the first Russia-Africa Summit, which will be co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi.

"It's really something that I think will be of high value both for Russia and African countries in general to have a summit dedicated to relations between Russia and Africa. Rwanda will be represented, and we hope it will be our head of state [President Paul Kagame], but we cannot confirm now," Hakuziyaremye said.

Speaking about the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, signed by 52 out of 55 African Union member states with an aim to create a single pan-continental market, the Rwandan trade minister stressed that highlighting the potential of this deal at the Russia-Africa Summit would be "of the utmost importance."

"Now any investor that's coming to Africa, provided the country he's in is a part of FTA, means he can trade from this country in Africa to the other signatories under no duties and so forth," Hakuziyaremye said.

The Russia-Africa Summit is expected to focus on the current state of Russia's relations with African countries as well as on expanding their political, economic and cultural cooperation, according to the Kremlin.