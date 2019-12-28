UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RWP Will Be Made Polio Free Till March 31, 2020

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 01:07 PM

RWP will be made polio free till March 31, 2020

Decision has been taken to make district Rawalpindi polio free till March 31, 2020

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) Decision has been taken to make district Rawalpindi polio free till March 31, 2020.During anti polio campaign in 2020, children in the age groups ranging between 5 to 8 years will be administered two polio drops each.

As per media reports government has also accorded approval to focus all private schools in the anti polio drive in the next year.

Polio teams will visit all small and large private schools to administer polio drops to the children. Action will be taken against a school which refuses to get administer polio drops to children studying therein. The registration of such school will be cancelled.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Polio Visit Rawalpindi March 2020 Media All Government

Recent Stories

Why You Won't Get the Flu and a Cold at the Same T ..

31 seconds ago

3 friends die in road mishap in Gujranwala

33 seconds ago

Sindh government behind gas crisis in the province ..

36 seconds ago

5 die, 10 injured bus overturns in Bahawalpur

38 seconds ago

China gifts 200 sets of ' King Gesar' to Pakistan ..

5 minutes ago

Entrepreneurs invited to invest in Hangzhou Qianta ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.