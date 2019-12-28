RWP will be made polio free till March 31, 2020

Decision has been taken to make district Rawalpindi polio free till March 31, 2020

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) Decision has been taken to make district Rawalpindi polio free till March 31, 2020.During anti polio campaign in 2020, children in the age groups ranging between 5 to 8 years will be administered two polio drops each.

As per media reports government has also accorded approval to focus all private schools in the anti polio drive in the next year.

Polio teams will visit all small and large private schools to administer polio drops to the children. Action will be taken against a school which refuses to get administer polio drops to children studying therein. The registration of such school will be cancelled.