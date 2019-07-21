UrduPoint.com
Ryabkov Says Discussed In Caracas Boost Of Russian Companies' Presence In Venezuela

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 05:10 AM

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that he had discussed boosting activities of Russian companies in Venezuela during his meetings in Caracas.

"We have thoroughly discussed our bilateral cooperation and initiatives as well as growing trade.

Particularly, [we have discussed] the ideas how to expand the presence of Russian companies here and [boost] machine, pharmaceutic as well as oil and gas industry," Ryabkov told reporters on late Saturday.

Ryabkov arrived for an official visit in Venezuela on Saturday in order to take part in the ministerial conference of the Non-Aligned Movement's Coordinating Bureau.

