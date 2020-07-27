Ryanair dives into first-quarter loss on virus fallout

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Irish no-frills airline Ryanair said Monday that it nosedived into the red in the first quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic decimated air travel demand and grounded fleets worldwide.

Dublin-based Ryanair said in a results statement that it suffered a loss after taxation of 185 million Euros ($216 million) in the three months to the end of June, or first quarter of its financial year, compared with net profit of 243 million euros in the same part of 2019.