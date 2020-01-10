Ryanair lifts profit forecast after upbeat Christmas

(@FahadShabbir)

Irish no-frills airline Ryanair on Friday lifted its annual profit forecast, citing a solid holiday performance and "strong" fourth-quarter bookings

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Irish no-frills airline Ryanair on Friday lifted its annual profit forecast, citing a solid holiday performance and "strong" fourth-quarter bookings.

Net profit is now expected to stand at between 950 million Euros and 1.05 billion euros ($1.06 billion and $1.67 billion) for its current financial year that ends in March, the airline said in a brief statement.

That compared with prior guidance of between 800 million euros and 900 million euros.

"As a consequence of this better Christmas/New Year travel period and stronger forward bookings in the fourth quarter, Ryanair believes it is appropriate to raise its full year guidance range," said the Dublin-based carrier, which is famed for promoting knock-down ticket prices.

It cautioned however that its loss-making Austrian division Laudamotion had underperformed, with average fares lower than expected due to intense competition particularly from Lufthansa.

Ryanair is scheduled to publish its third-quarter earnings on February 3.