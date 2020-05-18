UrduPoint.com
Ryanair Logs One Billion Euro Annual Profit Before Pandemic Chaos

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 12:08 PM

Ryanair logs one billion euro annual profit before pandemic chaos

Irish no-frills airline Ryanair said Monday that net profits climbed to 1.0 billion euros ($1.07 billion) in its 2019/2020 financial year, which ended just as coronavirus grounded planes worldwide

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Irish no-frills airline Ryanair said Monday that net profits climbed to 1.0 billion Euros ($1.07 billion) in its 2019/2020 financial year, which ended just as coronavirus grounded planes worldwide.

Profit after taxation excluding exceptional items rose 13 percent to 1.0 billion euros in the 12 months to the end of March, from 885 million euros a year earlier, Ryanair said in a results statement, adding it had nevertheless taken a hit from COVID-19 fallout.

Passenger traffic grew four percent to 149 million travellers in the reporting period, while revenues swelled ten percent to 8.5 billion euros.

"Most of Ryanair's fleet was grounded from mid-March by EU government flight bans and restrictions," the Irish airline said.

"These groundings reduced our March and full-year traffic by over five million guests and cut full-year profits by over 40 million euros." Ryanair forecast a loss in excess of 200 million euros in the current first quarter of its 2020/2021 financial year.

"Given the uncertainty over the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with no visibility on what customer behaviour and demand will be following a return to service, Ryanair cannot provide 2020/2021 (profit) guidance at this time," it said.

"The group expects to record a loss of over 200 million in the first quarter, with a smaller loss expected in the second quarter due to a substantial decline in traffic and pricing from COVID-19 groundings." The airline expects to operate less than one percent of its normal flight schedule in the first quarter, but forecast that traffic will start to return to normal in the summer months.

Ryanair had revealed last week that it planned to restore 40 percent of flights from July.

Since the middle of March, the airline has been operating only 30 flights per day between the Britain, Ireland and the rest of Europe.

Ryanair added Monday it expected to carry less than 80 million passengers in the 2020/2021, almost 50 percent fewer than originally forecast.

