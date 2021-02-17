UrduPoint.com
Ryanair Loses State Aid Lawsuit In EU Court

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 04:16 PM

Ryanair loses state aid lawsuit in EU court

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair on Wednesday lost its attempt in an EU court to block massive public bailouts of rival companies such as Air France and SAS, a statement said

Luxembourg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Irish low-cost airline Ryanair on Wednesday lost its attempt in an EU court to block massive public bailouts of rival companies such as Air France and SAS, a statement said.

"This aid scheme is appropriate to remedy the economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and does not constitute discrimination," the EU General court, based in Luxembourg, said in a statement, in reference to the Air France case.

Ryanair has pursued a legal campaign across Europe to stop bailout deals for the bloc's legacy airlines, arguing the state aid gives them an unfair advantage.

