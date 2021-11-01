UrduPoint.com

Ryanair Loss Narrows In Its First Half As Skies Reopen

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 11:59 AM

Ryanair loss narrows in its first half as skies reopen

Irish no-frills airline Ryanair on Monday announced a narrowing of losses during its first half as the lifting of travel restrictions saw its passenger traffic more than double

London, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Irish no-frills airline Ryanair on Monday announced a narrowing of losses during its first half as the lifting of travel restrictions saw its passenger traffic more than double.

Ryanair's net loss for the six months to the end of September came in at 48 million Euros ($55 million), which compared to a loss after tax of 411 million euros a year earlier.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Traffic Ireland September Million

Recent Stories

No disruption in Digital Banking Services/Alternat ..

No disruption in Digital Banking Services/Alternate Delivery Channels post cyber ..

9 seconds ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed issues decree to establish six Ol ..

Nahyan bin Zayed issues decree to establish six Olympic sports clubs

1 minute ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

1 minute ago
 MoFAIC calls on Emiratis in Lebanon to urgently re ..

MoFAIC calls on Emiratis in Lebanon to urgently return home

2 minutes ago
 Tokyo's Nikkei index up 2.6% as Japan PM calls ele ..

Tokyo's Nikkei index up 2.6% as Japan PM calls election victory

2 minutes ago
 Daraz Set to Enhance Customer Experience ahead of ..

Daraz Set to Enhance Customer Experience ahead of 11.11 with New Digital Payment ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.