Ryanair loss narrows in its first half as skies reopen

Irish no-frills airline Ryanair on Monday announced a narrowing of losses during its first half as the lifting of travel restrictions saw its passenger traffic more than double

London, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Irish no-frills airline Ryanair on Monday announced a narrowing of losses during its first half as the lifting of travel restrictions saw its passenger traffic more than double.

Ryanair's net loss for the six months to the end of September came in at 48 million Euros ($55 million), which compared to a loss after tax of 411 million euros a year earlier.