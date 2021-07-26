Ryanair losses widen on Covid travel restrictions

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Irish no-frills airline Ryanair on Monday announced a widening of losses in its first quarter as it continued to be hit by Covid travel restrictions.

Losses after tax hit 273 million Euros ($322 million) in the group's first quarter, or three months to June 30. That compared with a loss after tax of 185 million euros one year earlier.

