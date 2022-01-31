UrduPoint.com

Ryanair Narrows Losses In Third Quarter

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 12:55 PM

Ryanair narrows losses in third quarter

Ryanair slashed its losses sharply in the third quarter of 2021, despite the Omicron variant cutting into the normally heavy end of year travel season, the low-cost airline said Monday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Ryanair slashed its losses sharply in the third quarter of 2021, despite the Omicron variant cutting into the normally heavy end of year travel season, the low-cost airline said Monday.

Net losses stood at 96 million Euros ($107 million), a third of the figure for the same period in 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Nayi Awaaz Dil Se Gao!

Nayi Awaaz Dil Se Gao!

13 minutes ago
 Israel strikes Hezbollah positions near Damascus: ..

Israel strikes Hezbollah positions near Damascus: monitor

1 minute ago
 Cruise missiles to nukes: North Korea's arsenal

Cruise missiles to nukes: North Korea's arsenal

2 minutes ago
 KP health department setup coordination office aga ..

KP health department setup coordination office against coronavirus

2 minutes ago
 Nadal's mightiest comeback secures 'special' 21st ..

Nadal's mightiest comeback secures 'special' 21st Slam

18 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Erin Holland wishes birthday to husband ..

PSL 2022: Erin Holland wishes birthday to husband Ben Cutting

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>