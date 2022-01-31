Ryanair narrows losses in third quarter

Ryanair slashed its losses sharply in the third quarter of 2021, despite the Omicron variant cutting into the normally heavy end of year travel season, the low-cost airline said Monday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Ryanair slashed its losses sharply in the third quarter of 2021, despite the Omicron variant cutting into the normally heavy end of year travel season, the low-cost airline said Monday.

Net losses stood at 96 million Euros ($107 million), a third of the figure for the same period in 2020.