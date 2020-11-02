UrduPoint.com
Ryanair Sinks Into First-half Loss On Virus Fallout

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 11:40 AM

Ryanair sinks into first-half loss on virus fallout

London, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Irish no-frills airline Ryanair said Monday that it sank into a net loss in the first half of its financial year, as coronavirus savaged demand and grounded planes worldwide.

Ryanair said it suffered a loss after taxation of 197 million Euros ($229 million) in the six months to the end of September, which contrasted with a year-earlier net profit of 1.15 billion euros.

