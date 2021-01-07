UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryanair Slashes Annual Traffic Forecast On Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Ryanair slashes annual traffic forecast on virus

Irish no-frills airline Ryanair on Thursday slashed its annual traffic forecast after axing more flights due to the coronavirus fallout

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Irish no-frills airline Ryanair on Thursday slashed its annual traffic forecast after axing more flights due to the coronavirus fallout.

It expects to carry between 26 million and 30 million passengers in the company's financial to March, Ryanair said in a statement.

That compared with a prior forecast of less than 35 million.

The Dublin-based carrier also cut its flight schedules during the first quarter of 2021 amid fresh Covid-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions.

The airline said it still expects to make a net loss in the current fiscal year after the deadly pandemic ravaged the aviation industry.

"Ryanair will significantly cut its flight schedules from Thursday 21 January, which will result in few, if any, flights being operated to/from Ireland or the UK" until restrictions are lifted, it said.

The carrier meanwhile urged the Irish and UK governments to accelerate the pace of their Covid-19 vaccine programmes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Traffic Ireland United Kingdom January March From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Nominates Judge Merrick Garland for US Attor ..

4 minutes ago

Pak- Cuba trade, business cooperation need of hour ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasizes KP govt for s ..

4 minutes ago

Fruits valuing $138.891mln, vegetables $77.184 mil ..

5 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease by Rs 1300 to Rs 115,300

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.