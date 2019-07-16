Ryanair slashes growth outlook on Boeing crisis

Ryanair on Tuesday slashed its growth outlook and said it would temporarily shut bases as crisis-hit Boeing pushes back plane delivery owing to fatal crashes that grounded its 737 MAX jets

Ryanair expects to receive only 30 new Boeing 737 MAX jets by late May, instead of a planned 58, the Irish no-frills carrier said in a statement.

It hopes to take delivery of its first MAX 200 jet between January and February 2020, it added.

"This shortfall in aircraft deliveries will necessitate some base cuts and closures for summer 2020, but also for the winter 2019 schedule," said Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary.

"We will... be consulting with our people and our unions in planning and implementing these base cuts and closures, which are directly caused by the B737 MAX delivery delays to the B737 MAX program." Ryanair would not be drawn on any possible job cuts but the Dublin-based group said it now expected passenger growth to rise by only three percent this summer, rather than by seven.

The airline cut its full-year 2020/2021 passenger traffic forecast to 157 million from 162 million.

Ryanair is overhauling its activities into distinct operations, mirroring a set-up by British Airways-owner IAG, as part of its strategy to reach 200 million passengers per year by 2024.