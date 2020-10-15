UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryanair Slashes Winter Flights On Virus Restrictions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:09 PM

Ryanair slashes winter flights on virus restrictions

Ryanair said Thursday that it will slash more flights this winter, temporarily shutting bases in Cork and Shannon in Ireland, and Toulouse in France, due to coronavirus travel restrictions

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Ryanair said Thursday that it will slash more flights this winter, temporarily shutting bases in Cork and Shannon in Ireland, and Toulouse in France, due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

The Irish no-frills airline said it will slash its November-March capacity from 60 percent to 40 percent of the prior year.

The carrier's remaining routes will face fewer flights than normal, it added.

"Due to increased flight restrictions imposed by EU governments, air travel to/from much of Central Europe, the UK, Ireland, Austria, Belgium and Portugal has been heavily curtailed," Ryanair said.

"This has caused forward bookings to weaken slightly in October, but materially in November and December.

"In light of these weaker bookings... Ryanair has today further reduced its winter schedule (November-March) taking capacity down from 60 percent to 40 percent of prior year.

"Ryanair expects to maintain up to 65 percent of its winter route network, but with reduced frequencies. In addition to the winter closure of bases in Cork, Shannon, and Toulouse, Ryanair has announced significant base aircraft cuts in Belgium, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Vienna." Chief executive Michael O'Leary said the group was focused on minimising job losses.

"Our focus continues to be on maintaining as large a schedule as we can sensibly operate to keep our aircraft, our pilots and our cabin crew current and employed while minimising job losses," he said.

"It is inevitable, given the scale of these cutbacks, that we will be implementing more unpaid leave and job sharing this winter in those bases where we have agreed reduced working time and pay, but this is a better short-term outcome than mass job losses."rfj/bmm

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe France Job Germany Vienna Toulouse Shannon Cork Ireland Austria Spain United Kingdom Belgium Portugal October November December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB says National T20 Cup player has complained ab ..

40 minutes ago

All Blacks wing Bridge out for season after traini ..

2 minutes ago

All-Ukraine Poll to Include Question on Creation o ..

2 minutes ago

Facebook shuts N.Zealand party's page before vote ..

24 minutes ago

Struggling Virgin Australia hires first female CEO ..

24 minutes ago

China's Inflation Up by 1.7% in September - Bureau ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.