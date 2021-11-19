UrduPoint.com

Ryanair To Delist From London Stock Market Over Brexit

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 02:36 PM

Ryanair to delist from London stock market over Brexit

Ryanair is to delist from the London Stock Exchange next month, the Irish no-frills airline announced Friday, owing to high costs and falling trade volumes after London exited the European Union

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Ryanair is to delist from the London Stock Exchange next month, the Irish no-frills airline announced Friday, owing to high costs and falling trade volumes after London exited the European Union.

The airline, whose Primary listing is on the Euronext Dublin, had already hinted at the move at the start of November because of Brexit fallout.

Britain formally exited the European Union at the start of the year, resulting in London losing its European share trading crown to Amsterdam during most of 2021.

Ryanair, whose final day of London trading is set for December 17, added Friday that it "will continue to have a primary listing on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin, which offers shareholders the highest standard of protection".

On November 1, Ryanair had said "migration away from the LSE is consistent with a general trend for trading in shares of EU corporates post Brexit".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union London Dublin Amsterdam Ireland London Stock Exchange Brexit November December Market Post From Share

Recent Stories

Biden to hold Africa summit to boost US ties: Blin ..

Biden to hold Africa summit to boost US ties: Blinken

42 seconds ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

3 minutes ago
 Parks to be made best recreational spots for famil ..

Parks to be made best recreational spots for families: DG PHA

3 minutes ago
 Turkish stocks looking up at Friday's open

Turkish stocks looking up at Friday's open

3 minutes ago
 EVM, right to vote to overseas Pakistani to ensure ..

EVM, right to vote to overseas Pakistani to ensure transparent elections, streng ..

3 minutes ago
 South African star AB de Villiers retires from all ..

South African star AB de Villiers retires from all cricket

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.