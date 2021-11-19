Ryanair to delist from London stock market over Brexit

Ryanair is to delist from the London Stock Exchange next month, the Irish no-frills airline announced Friday, owing to high costs and falling trade volumes after London exited the European Union

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Ryanair is to delist from the London Stock Exchange next month, the Irish no-frills airline announced Friday, owing to high costs and falling trade volumes after London exited the European Union.

The airline, whose Primary listing is on the Euronext Dublin, had already hinted at the move at the start of November because of Brexit fallout.

Britain formally exited the European Union at the start of the year, resulting in London losing its European share trading crown to Amsterdam during most of 2021.

Ryanair, whose final day of London trading is set for December 17, added Friday that it "will continue to have a primary listing on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin, which offers shareholders the highest standard of protection".

On November 1, Ryanair had said "migration away from the LSE is consistent with a general trend for trading in shares of EU corporates post Brexit".