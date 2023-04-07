Close
S. Korea Logs Current Account Deficit For 2nd Month In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 08:21 PM

S. Korea logs current account deficit for 2nd month in February

South Korea logged a current account deficit for the second consecutive month in February due to export fall and travel account deficit, central bank data showed Friday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) --:South Korea logged a current account deficit for the second consecutive month in February due to export fall and travel account deficit, central bank data showed Friday.

Current account balance, the broadest measure of cross-border trade, posted a deficit of 520 million U.S. dollars in February, after registering a record deficit of 4.21 billion dollars in the prior month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the first time in 11 years since 2012 that the country recorded the current account deficit for the second consecutive month.

Trade deficit for goods came to 1.3 billion dollars in February, staying in red for the fifth straight month.

Export declined 6.3 percent from a year earlier to 50.52 billion dollars in February, while import gained 4.6 percent to 51.82 billion dollars.

Services account deficit amounted to 2.03 billion dollars in February, turning downward from a surplus of 90 million dollars in the same month of last year.

