Open Menu

S. Korea Logs Current Account Surplus For 5th Month In September

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 05:37 PM

S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th month in September

South Korea logged current account surplus for the fifth consecutive month in September on a faster fall in import than export, central bank data showed Wednesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) South Korea logged current account surplus for the fifth consecutive month in September on a faster fall in import than export, central bank data showed Wednesday.

Current account balance, the broadest measure of cross-border trade, recorded a surplus of 5.42 billion U.S. dollars in September, staying in black since May, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

For the first nine months of this year, the current account surplus amounted to 16.58 billion dollars, far lower than 25.75 billion dollars tallied in the same nine-month period of last year.

Trade surplus for goods came to 7.42 billion dollars in September, up from a surplus of 5.21 billion dollars in August.

Export shed 2.4 percent from a year earlier to 55.

65 billion dollars in September, while import dropped 14.3 percent to 48.23 billion dollars.

Services account deficit was 3.19 billion dollars in September, up from a deficit of 1.57 billion dollars in the previous month owing to the continued travel account deficit.

Primary income account, which includes monthly salary and investment income, registered a surplus of 1.57 billion dollars in September on higher overseas dividend income.

Financial account, which measures cross-border capital flow without transactions in goods and services, recorded a net outflow of 4.52 billion dollars in the cited month.

Overseas direct investment by domestic residents grew by 2.0 billion dollars, and foreign direct investment in South Korea increased by 350 million dollars.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Bank Same South Korea May August September Bank Of Khyber From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rupee sheds 50 Paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 50 Paisa against Dollar

13 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Embassy in Pakistan celebrates “Victo ..

Azerbaijan Embassy in Pakistan celebrates “Victory Day”

13 minutes ago
 ICCI demands urgent privatization of loss-making S ..

ICCI demands urgent privatization of loss-making SOEs to reduce fiscal deficit

13 minutes ago
 MoCC&EC to unveil Pakistan’s first policy draft ..

MoCC&EC to unveil Pakistan’s first policy draft for trading in carbon markets

13 minutes ago
 Asian markets drift as traders weigh outlook for r ..

Asian markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

13 minutes ago
 S. Korean banks' household lending rises for 7th m ..

S. Korean banks' household lending rises for 7th month in October

12 minutes ago
Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes ration, wheelcha ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes ration, wheelchairs to deserving families

12 minutes ago
 S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th mont ..

S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th month in September

12 minutes ago
 Markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

Markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's regional exports increase 3% in Q1

Pakistan's regional exports increase 3% in Q1

7 minutes ago
 vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Sm ..

Vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Smartphones

4 hours ago
 Markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

Markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business