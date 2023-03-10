UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Logs Record Current Account Deficit In January

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 07:13 PM



South Korea logged a record high current account deficit due to export fall and higher travel account deficit, central bank data showed on Friday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ): South Korea logged a record high current account deficit due to export fall and higher travel account deficit, central bank data showed on Friday.

Current account balance, the broadest measure of cross-border trade, posted a deficit of 4.52 billion U.S. dollars in January, after recording a surplus of 2.

68 billion dollars in the prior month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It was the biggest deficit since relevant data began to be compiled in 1980.

Export dropped 14.9 percent from a year earlier to 48 billion dollars in January, while import gained 1.1 percent to 55.46 billion dollars.

Trade deficit for goods amounted to 7.46 billion dollars, staying in the red for the fourth successive month.

