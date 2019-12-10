UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Most Affected By U.S.-China Trade Spat: Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 01:47 PM

S. Korea most affected by U.S.-China trade spat: report

South Korea may have been hit the hardest among major economies by the protracted trade dispute between the United States and China due to its high dependence on exports to the countries, a report said Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :South Korea may have been hit the hardest among major economies by the protracted trade dispute between the United States and China due to its high dependence on exports to the countries, a report said Tuesday.

The U.S. and China are the world's largest importers of South Korean products with shipments to China accounting for more than one-quarter of South Korea's overall exports last year, according to the report from the Woori Finance Research Institute.

In 2018, shipments to China accounted for 26.8 percent of South Korea's overall exports, compared with 19.5 percent for Japan, 7.1 percent for Germany and 4.2 percent for France, the report added.

Consequently, South Korea's exports plunged 9.8 percent on-year in the January-September period, the largest margin among the world's top 10 trading nations.

Outbound shipments of Britain dipped 6.3 percent on-year over the cited period, while those of Germany and Japan slipped 5.1 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

But because of South Korea's such large exposure to the risks stemming from the Sino-American trade dispute, the report insisted its exports may rebound just as quickly should Washington and Beijing reach an initial deal in their ongoing trade negotiations.

"Since South Korea was most negatively affected by the rise in import tariffs (of U.S. and China), a deal in the first phase trade negotiations will have a positive impact on South Korea's economic growth next year by boosting global investment sentiments and trade," the report said.

In a separate report, the institute said the U.S. and China were widely expected to reach an initial deal before the end of next month.

In a recent survey of experts from 18 financial institutes in Hong Kong and Singapore, 53.6 percent of those surveyed expected the countries to strike a deal before the year's end or at least before the Lunar New Year's Day, which falls on Jan. 25, it said.

A second-stage deal, however, may take more time, with less than 32 percent of those surveyed anticipating a second-stage deal before the U.S. presidential election in November next year, the report added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election World Exports Import China Washington France Germany Beijing Hong Kong Singapore Japan South Korea United States North Korea May November 2018 From Top

Recent Stories

RS. 40000 Premium Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Dr ..

14 minutes ago

Mapping tool draws rivers, catchments of the globe ..

12 minutes ago

“I’m consulted in team selection,” says Test ..

23 minutes ago

Four dead, two injured after gun rampage at Czech ..

10 minutes ago

PCB Chairman optimistic about hosting of all its f ..

16 minutes ago

Pesco surveillance teams nab 290 domestic, commerc ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.