S. Korea OKs 3rd Internet-only Bank

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:38 PM

S. Korea OKs 3rd internet-only bank

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ):South Korea's financial regulator on Monday granted preliminary approval for a new internet-only bank, a move that could further fuel competition with established bigger players and foster the fledging market.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) gave the initial approval to the consortium led by South Korean fintech firm Viva Republica.

The move came two months after the operator of popular financial service app Toss applied for a license to set up a new internet-only bank in its second attempt to make inroads into the banking industry.

Earlier this year, the commission rejected applications by the two consortia -- led by Viva Republica and Kiwoom Securities, respectively -- citing a lack of fundraising preparations and technical progress in their business plans.

Kiwoom Securities has since dropped its plan.

Toss Bank is expected to begin operation soon after gaining final approval for the license in the first half of 2021, according to Viva Republica.

"Toss has already become the leading financial super app in Korea. With (the) digital bank license, we will be able to broaden our product offering even, so that we can accelerate our mission to innovate the financial industry," SG Lee, CEO of Viva Republica, said.

Toss provides over 40 financial services including money transfer, financial dashboard, credit score management and payments. Toss has more than 16 million registered users.

