S. Korea President Announces Record $19 Bn Plan To Boost Chip Industry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 08:16 PM
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday announced a record $19-billion-dollar support plan for the country's crucial semiconductor industry
Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday announced a record $19-billion-dollar support plan for the country's crucial semiconductor industry.
South Korea is home to the world's top memory chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix and last year pledged to build the world's largest chip centre using $456 billion of private investment as it seeks an edge in the global industry.
"We have created a comprehensive support programme for the semiconductor industry worth 26 trillion Korean won, which encompasses financial, infrastructure, research and development, as well as support for small and medium-sized companies," he said, according to a statement from his office.
The package includes a $7 billion investment announced earlier this month.
Yoon also said Seoul would extend tax benefits for chip investments, in hopes of boosting employment and attracting more talent to the industry.
The country is also building a "mega chip cluster" just outside Seoul, which the government claims will be the world's largest semiconductor-making complex and create millions of jobs.
"As you all know, semiconductors are a field of national all-out war," Yoon said.
"Winning or losing depends on who makes the state-of-the-art semiconductors with high information processing capabilities first. The state must provide support for semiconductors so that they do not lag behind competitors," he added.
With the new package, Yoon said there would be a "new semiconductor financial support programme worth 17 trillion won" run through the Korea Development Bank, to allow companies to make crucial new investments.
"As companies invest enormous amounts of money in facilities such as new factories and line expansions, liquidity problems arise," he said.
"I believe that these difficulties will be largely resolved through the Korea Development Bank's support programme," he added.
Recent Stories
Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC
Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments ..
COAS holds meetings with German civilian & military leadership
Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest management
IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwala
Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid
KP U23 Inter-Region Games to start from May 28
IGP awards silver medals to 21 Ghazi officers
Oath taking ceremonies held in schools
Nadal faces Zverev at farewell French Open as Swiatek, Osaka eye clash
More Stories From Business
-
Wall Street gains on Nvidia results while eurozone stocks lifted by survey35 minutes ago
-
35 foreign diplomats from various countries visit SCCI2 hours ago
-
PCJCCI celebrate anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic ties2 hours ago
-
German exports to non-EU countries increase significantly in April2 hours ago
-
CAT upholds CCP penalty on M/s Irshad Trading for deceptive marketing practices2 hours ago
-
WAPDA discusses financing opportunities with ADB for its projects51 minutes ago
-
IMF approves 164.6 mln USD funding for Rwanda2 hours ago
-
Thailand's auto production continues to fall in April2 hours ago
-
LCCI President offers condolences at Iranian Consulate2 hours ago
-
SECP introduces self-assessment declaration for NBFC’s2 hours ago
-
Yellen fears 'humanitarian crisis' if Israel cuts off Palestinian banks26 minutes ago
-
Yellen fears 'humanitarian crisis' if Israel cuts off Palestinian banks26 minutes ago