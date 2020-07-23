UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Reports Worst Economic Performance In More Than 20 Years

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 06:49 PM

S. Korea reports worst economic performance in more than 20 years

South Korea's economy recorded its worst performance in more than 20 years in the second quarter, the central bank said Thursday, as as the coronavirus pandemic hammered its exports

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):South Korea's economy recorded its worst performance in more than 20 years in the second quarter, the central bank said Thursday, as as the coronavirus pandemic hammered its exports.

Asia's fourth-largest economy contracted 2.9 percent year-on-year in the April-June period, the Bank of Korea said.

It was the fastest decline since a 3.8 percent drop in the fourth quarter of 1998, in the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis.

Quarter-on-quarter, it shrank 3.3 percent, also the worst showing in more than 20 years.

South Korea endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the coronavirus outside mainland China, and while it never imposed a compulsory lockdown, strict social distancing was widely observed from March until it started loosening restrictions in May.

But its economy has been unable to escape the global impact of the pandemic.

The country is highly trade-dependent, and exports plunged 13.6 percent year-on-year in Q2 -- the sharpest decline since 1974, in the wake of the OPEC oil crisis.

The decline was driven by "decreases in motor vehicles and coal & petroleum products", the Bank of Korea said in a statement.

The BOK forecast in May that the economy will shrink 0.2 percent in 2020, a dramatic downgrade from its February forecast of 2.1 percent growth.

But its governor Lee Ju-yeol said last week another downward revision to the prediction was "inevitable", noting export declines were "deeper than previously expected".

The International Monetary Fund last month also cut its growth forecast for South Korea, predicting it would shrink 2.1 percent this year -- compared with an average 8.0 percent decline for the world's advanced economies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Governor Exports China Oil Vehicles Bank South Korea February March May 2020 Bank Of Khyber From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Three held for involvement in house robberies

4 minutes ago

Ulema for distributing additional funds for supere ..

4 minutes ago

FIH steps back in time to look at Tokyo 1964 Olymp ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Diplomat Says Seizure of Palestinian Lands ..

4 minutes ago

Iran Faced Massive Foreign-Backed Cyberattacks in ..

4 minutes ago

UAE returns 73 citizens and companions safely to t ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.