SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :South Korea is still faced with economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic despite the recent improvement in economic indicators, the country's finance ministry said Friday.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly economic assessment report, called Green Book, that the South Korean economy recently saw a modest recovery in export as well as the improved data in the manufacturing sector, consumption and investment.

The ministry, however, noted that uncertainty remained over the real economy amid the global COVID-19 spread, while the services sector and employment domestically showed a limited recovery.

Worry mounted over the delayed global economic recovery owing to the COVID-19 resurgence in major economies and its subsequent lockdowns, while hope was raised for COVID-19 vaccine candidates, the ministry added.

The country's export fell 3.6 percent in October from a year earlier due to fewer working days, but the daily average export increased 5.6 percent in the month.

Credit card spending grew 5.2 percent in October from a year earlier, keeping an upward trend for the sixth straight month since May.

Revenue among discount outlets gained 2.8 percent in October, after going up 2.1 percent in September. Revenue in department stores rose 2.4 percent last month, marking the first rebound in four months.

Revenue among online retailers jumped 26.6 percent in October from a year ago as people refrained from offline shopping amid the fear of the virus infection.

The domestic sale of passenger vehicles slipped 0.4 percent in October, after expanding 19.3 percent in September.

Production in the mining and manufacturing industry advanced 5.4 percent in September from the previous month, while output in the services industry added 0.3 percent.

Facility investment went up 7.4 percent in September on a monthly basis, and investment in the construction sector went up 6.4 percent in the month.

The number of jobs diminished 421,000 in October from a year earlier, after reducing 392,000 in the prior month. Jobless rate rose 0.7 percentage points over the year to 3.7 percent in October.