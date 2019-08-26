UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Tightens Export Controls On Japan In Trade Row

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 01:33 PM

S. Korea tightens export controls on Japan in trade row

South Korea on Monday put Japan into its own new export category, intensifying a trade war between the two neighbours and US allies

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ):South Korea on Monday put Japan into its own new export category, intensifying a trade war between the two neighbours and US allies.

The move came after Seoul announced earlier this month it would remove Tokyo from its list of trusted trading partners, reciprocating an identical move by Japan.

That followed Tokyo's imposition of tough restrictions on exports crucial to tech titans such as Samsung following a series of South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese firms to pay for forced labour during World War II.

The dispute has raised concerns over the potential implications for their security cooperation in the face of North Korean missile tests, and the possible impact on global supply chains.

South Korea's list of trade partners is currently divided into two groups, those who are members of the world's top four export control agreements and those who are not.

But Seoul's trade ministry said Monday it added a new category for countries that had signed the four pacts "but operate an export control system that violates international norms".

Japan is the only country in the new category.

"Since it's hard to work closely with a country that frequently violates the basic rules... we need an export control system that addresses this," South Korean trade minister Sung Yun-mo told reporters.

Sung did not offer examples of such violations by Japan.

The revision will be implemented in September, he said, adding that Seoul was open to negotiations with Tokyo.

Under the new regulations, South Korean firms must submit five documents -- from the current three -- to win approvals for exporting sensitive items to Japan, with the process taking up to 15 days.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea September Samsung World War From Top Court Labour

Recent Stories

Israel's Aggression Against Regional Countries to ..

14 minutes ago

Johnson Says Chances for Better Brexit Deal Improv ..

14 minutes ago

Four-day anti polio campaign begins

14 minutes ago

DR Congo unveils new government after seven-month ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

15 minutes ago

Trump Says China Contacted US Trade Negotiators, C ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.