UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea To Allow Cross-border Sales Of Fund Products

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:15 PM

S. Korea to allow cross-border sales of fund products

South Korea's Cabinet on Tuesday approved a law revision that would allow cross-border sales of fund products among five nations, according to the financial regulator

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :South Korea's Cabinet on Tuesday approved a law revision that would allow cross-border sales of fund products among five nations, according to the financial regulator.

The revision of the enforcement decree of the financial investment services and capital market act, which is set to begin next Wednesday, would help regional investors diversify their portfolios, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said.

The move comes four years after five countries -- South Korea, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Thailand -- signed a memorandum of cooperation to introduce the Asia Region Funds Passport system meant to allow cross-border transactions of public-offering funds.

Under this arrangement, if a fund is approved in a country, it would be approved in other participating member states for sales under simplified procedures.

A financial firm can join the system if it has more than US$1 million in its own capital and manages assets of more than $500 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Thailand Australia Japan South Korea Market Cabinet Asia Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ten members Chinese Military Medical team visited ..

21 seconds ago

LHC dismisses appeal of an international child-por ..

28 seconds ago

Shibli Faraz advises Shehbaz Sharif to be patient ..

23 minutes ago

Woman prisoner says she and other women are forced ..

39 minutes ago

Babar will have to sit with world's best team lead ..

7 minutes ago

Deliberate, politically motivated violence against ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.