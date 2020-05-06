UrduPoint.com
S. Korea To Create Data Management, Disaster Prevention Jobs In Civil Service - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The South Korean Ministry of the Interior and Safety has announced that the government will create new data management and disaster prevention civil service jobs, the country's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

The government has emphasized the creation of new data management posts to create innovation within the country's administrative processes, the agency reports, citing the work conducted by data scientists during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the agency, the new civil service positions dedicated to disaster prevention are based on the government's desire to improve research and preparedness to mitigate the impact of large-scale disruption.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety, as well as the Ministry of Personnel Management, have cooperated to create the new jobs, the agency reported.

South Korea has been one of the global leaders in contact tracing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The government has used innovative data solutions and artificial intelligence to trace the movements of people who may have come into contact with those infected with the coronavirus disease, which has played a significant role in slowing the disease's transmission.

