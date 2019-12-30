UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea To Expand AI-related Investment In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 12:05 PM

S. Korea to expand AI-related investment in 2020

South Korea's science ministry said Sunday that it will inject 76.1 billion won (US$65.6 million) into its artificial intelligence (AI) hub program in 2020 as part of an ongoing effort to bolster the country's competitiveness in the sector

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :South Korea's science ministry said Sunday that it will inject 76.1 billion won (US$65.6 million) into its artificial intelligence (AI) hub program in 2020 as part of an ongoing effort to bolster the country's competitiveness in the sector.

The reading marks a more than two-fold increase from 31 billion won allocated for this year and more than an eight-fold surge compared with 9.2 billion won spent in 2018 when Seoul launched the endeavor.

The ministry's AI hub is an open portal that can be used by small and medium enterprises, tech venture firms, laboratories and schools to download AI-related data and other application resources.

The ministry said that in the new year about 60 million forms of education and training data will be made available to users, with the information provided reflecting the latest market demand. This is a two-fold increase from 2019, with emphasis placed on video data and content.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education Seoul Reading Hub Sunday 2018 2019 2020 Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

LHC refuses to entertain petition against amendmen ..

3 minutes ago

Intermittent fasting can help ease metabolic syndr ..

6 seconds ago

All eyes on 'new way' in Kim Jong Un's New Year sp ..

8 seconds ago

Mindfulness training may lower blood pressure

10 seconds ago

Carcinogenic Asbestos Detected at Olympic Facility ..

2 minutes ago

Cholesterol levels in young adults can predict hea ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.