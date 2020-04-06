UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea To Hold April 15 Elections At 14,330 Polling Stations Across Nation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:00 PM

S. Korea to hold April 15 elections at 14,330 polling stations across nation

South Korea will hold the April 15 parliamentary elections at 14,330 polling stations across the nation, the election watchdog said Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :South Korea will hold the April 15 parliamentary elections at 14,330 polling stations across the nation, the election watchdog said Monday.

To promote voters' accessibility, 99.1 percent of the polling stations will be set up on the first floor of designated facilities or at those with elevators, according to the National Election Commission (NEC).

South Korea will hold the general elections in the midst of its fight against the new coronavirus outbreak.

To prioritize voter safety, the NEC earlier said voters will have their temperature checked at the entrance and should keep a distance of at least 1 meter from others while waiting to vote. Polling booths and ballot stamps will be disinfected.

The watchdog has advised people to wear face masks to cast their ballots.

It also plans to establish makeshift polling booths to enable people with COVID-19 symptoms to vote.

The NEC said it has sent election-related information booklets about political parties and candidates to households. It has also sent ballots to nearly 10,530 people who have applied to cast ballots at their residences.

COVID-19 patients being treated at hospitals or designated facilities and people in a two-week isolation period at home will be able to vote via mail if they applied to do so between March 24 and 28.

The watchdog, meanwhile, said shipboard voting will be conducted on 394 vessels involving 2,821 crewmen between Tuesday and Friday.

The voting date will be decided by captains during the period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote South Korea March April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Doctors go on strike in Quetta for lack of equipme ..

12 minutes ago

OIC to Hold Emergency Virtual Meeting of Steering ..

13 minutes ago

Over 4 in 5 (84%) respondents of a global survey a ..

20 minutes ago

SNGPL allows its domestic consumers to pay bills i ..

11 minutes ago

Samsung, LG extend plant shutdowns in Russia over ..

11 minutes ago

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FG ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.