S. Korea To Host Asian Development Bank (ADB) Annual Meeting In May

South Korea will host this year's annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in May, Seoul's finance ministry said Thursday

The 53rd ADB meeting will be held on May 2-5 in Songdo, near Incheon International Airport, the ministry said in a statement.

The 53rd ADB meeting will be held on May 2-5 in Songdo, near Incheon International Airport, the ministry said in a statement.

South Korea's Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki will chair this year's ADB meeting.

About 5,000 officials, including finance ministers and central bank chiefs from 68 member countries, are expected to attend the four-day meeting, according to the ministry.

The ADB will begin receiving registrations for the meeting from Monday, it added.

On the sidelines of the meeting, South Korea will show off K-pop culture and Korean foods, according to the ministry.

