S. Korea to host Asian Development Bank (ADB) annual meeting in May

SEJONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ):South Korea will host this year's annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in May, Seoul's finance ministry said Thursday.

The 53rd ADB meeting will be held on May 2-5 in Songdo, near Incheon International Airport, the ministry said in a statement.

South Korea's Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki will chair this year's ADB meeting.

About 5,000 officials, including finance ministers and central bank chiefs from 68 member countries, are expected to attend the four-day meeting, according to the ministry.

The ADB will begin receiving registrations for the meeting from Monday, it added.

On the sidelines of the meeting, South Korea will show off K-pop culture and Korean foods, according to the ministry.