Open Menu

S. Korea, UAE Sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

S. Korea, UAE sign comprehensive economic partnership agreement

South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), marking the Asian country's first free trade pact with an Arab country

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), marking the Asian country's first free trade pact with an Arab country.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and visiting UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a summit meeting in Seoul, during which the CEPA was inked to solidify the bilateral economic partnership in comprehensive areas such as trade liberalization and investment expansion, the South Korean presidential office said.

The UAE was the first Arab nation to reach a free trade deal with South Korea.

The two nations signed a memorandum of intent, in which South Korean shipbuilders will build at least six liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers worth about 1.

5 billion U.S. dollars for the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The UAE's sovereign wealth fund also reaffirmed its previous commitment to invest 30 billion dollars in South Korea.

The two sides signed other deals and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in climate change, energy, infrastructure, nuclear power, intellectual property, defense and technology.

Mohamed arrived here on Tuesday for a two-day state visit, becoming the first UAE president to make a state visit to South Korea.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Nuclear UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Visit Seoul South Korea North Korea United Arab Emirates Gas Agreement Asia Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peac ..

Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day

4 minutes ago
 Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peac ..

Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day

4 minutes ago
 Mangos- best source of nutrition to fight heatstro ..

Mangos- best source of nutrition to fight heatstroke highly vulnerable to climat ..

4 minutes ago
 Saghar condemns Amit Shah's statement, Delhi’s t ..

Saghar condemns Amit Shah's statement, Delhi’s tactics to deprive Kashmiris of ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt wants to help youth through Ehsaas Young Empl ..

Govt wants to help youth through Ehsaas Young Employment Schemes: Fakhr Jahan

3 minutes ago
 Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears t ..

Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington

4 minutes ago
AC visits Potohar sub-division to check notified p ..

AC visits Potohar sub-division to check notified price lists

4 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara pays surprise visit to local police sta ..

DIG Hazara pays surprise visit to local police stations

13 minutes ago
 U23 KP Games: Peshawar, Bannu secure wins

U23 KP Games: Peshawar, Bannu secure wins

13 minutes ago
 China to collaborate with S.Asian countries for de ..

China to collaborate with S.Asian countries for development, prosperity: Counsel ..

13 minutes ago
 Bhatta Chowk cattle market auctioned at Rs 109.9 m ..

Bhatta Chowk cattle market auctioned at Rs 109.9 million

21 minutes ago
 Man's handcuffed body found in DI Khan

Man's handcuffed body found in DI Khan

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business