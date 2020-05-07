UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Unveils Digitization Program To Revive Economy After COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:22 PM

S. Korea Unveils Digitization Program to Revive Economy After COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

The South Korean government has unveiled a package of measures dubbed the "Korean New Deal," which is aimed at reshaping its economy after the COVID-19 outbreak through digitization, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The South Korean government has unveiled a package of measures dubbed the "Korean New Deal," which is aimed at reshaping its economy after the COVID-19 outbreak through digitization, media reported on Thursday.

According to the Korea Herald Newspaper, the new plan envisages the convergence of new and old industries of the country's economy and therefore the creation of more jobs for people. Meanwhile, the main focus of the "Korean New Deal" is to accelerate the digitization of industries, which will be based on three pillars ��� the establishment of digital infrastructure, fostering of online industries and infrastructure digitization.

"The Korean version of the New Deal Project focuses on digital-based projects, which creates great synergy with private investments or businesses and allows the creation of jobs," Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said at a press briefing, as quoted by the newspaper, adding that "it is an innovative infrastructure that could work as a foundation for all industries and areas."

During a meeting earlier in the day, the government also presented 10 projects under the three pillars, including the prompt establishment of 5G network infrastructure, the expansion of artificial intelligence data and bolstering cloud and cyber security.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

North Korea 5G Media All Government Jobs

Recent Stories

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

12 minutes ago

Railways police vows zero tolerance for the corrup ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes 3510kg charas

6 minutes ago

Corona deepened poverty by affecting lower income ..

6 minutes ago

Journalists always risked their lives in pursuing ..

6 minutes ago

Poland greenlights postal ballot for postponed ele ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.