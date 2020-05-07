S. Korea Unveils Digitization Program to Revive Economy After COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

The South Korean government has unveiled a package of measures dubbed the "Korean New Deal," which is aimed at reshaping its economy after the COVID-19 outbreak through digitization, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The South Korean government has unveiled a package of measures dubbed the "Korean New Deal," which is aimed at reshaping its economy after the COVID-19 outbreak through digitization, media reported on Thursday.

According to the Korea Herald Newspaper, the new plan envisages the convergence of new and old industries of the country's economy and therefore the creation of more jobs for people. Meanwhile, the main focus of the "Korean New Deal" is to accelerate the digitization of industries, which will be based on three pillars ��� the establishment of digital infrastructure, fostering of online industries and infrastructure digitization.

"The Korean version of the New Deal Project focuses on digital-based projects, which creates great synergy with private investments or businesses and allows the creation of jobs," Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said at a press briefing, as quoted by the newspaper, adding that "it is an innovative infrastructure that could work as a foundation for all industries and areas."

During a meeting earlier in the day, the government also presented 10 projects under the three pillars, including the prompt establishment of 5G network infrastructure, the expansion of artificial intelligence data and bolstering cloud and cyber security.