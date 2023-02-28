(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) South Korea, the United States, and Japan on Monday held the first meeting of the recently created economic security dialogue, where they discussed ways to stabilize semiconductor supply chains, among other things, the South Korean presidential office said on Tuesday.

"This meeting was the first meeting where South Korea, the United States and Japan jointly discussed economic security issues, and the delegations from the three countries sought ways to enhance their mutual understanding and cooperate on areas of common interest in the economic security field," the office said in a statement quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The parties discussed cooperation in quantum, bio, and space technologies, as well as joint efforts to stabilize semiconductor, battery and critical mineral supply chains, the report added.

Trilateral cooperation will allow the countries to strengthen supply chain resilience and crisis response capabilities, the report noted.