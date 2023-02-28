UrduPoint.com

S. Korea, US, Japan Hold First Meeting On Economic Security Issues - President's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 07:47 PM

S. Korea, US, Japan Hold First Meeting on Economic Security Issues - President's Office

South Korea, the United States, and Japan on Monday held the first meeting of the recently created economic security dialogue, where they discussed ways to stabilize semiconductor supply chains, among other things, the South Korean presidential office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) South Korea, the United States, and Japan on Monday held the first meeting of the recently created economic security dialogue, where they discussed ways to stabilize semiconductor supply chains, among other things, the South Korean presidential office said on Tuesday.

"This meeting was the first meeting where South Korea, the United States and Japan jointly discussed economic security issues, and the delegations from the three countries sought ways to enhance their mutual understanding and cooperate on areas of common interest in the economic security field," the office said in a statement quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The parties discussed cooperation in quantum, bio, and space technologies, as well as joint efforts to stabilize semiconductor, battery and critical mineral supply chains, the report added.

Trilateral cooperation will allow the countries to strengthen supply chain resilience and crisis response capabilities, the report noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Japan South Korea United States North Korea From

Recent Stories

Dasu Hydropower Project created 2,664 jobs for loc ..

Dasu Hydropower Project created 2,664 jobs for local community: PCJCCI

8 minutes ago
 White House Calls for Congress to Renew Warrantles ..

White House Calls for Congress to Renew Warrantless Surveillance Statute - Sulli ..

10 minutes ago
 Issuance of police character certificate upgraded: ..

Issuance of police character certificate upgraded: Inspector General Police Punj ..

10 minutes ago
 Imad hopeful for Karachi Kings to bounce back in P ..

Imad hopeful for Karachi Kings to bounce back in PSL

10 minutes ago
 Tesla to open plant in northern Mexico, government ..

Tesla to open plant in northern Mexico, government says

10 minutes ago
 Russians have difficulties finding a job, and if t ..

Russians have difficulties finding a job, and if they are satisfied with their l ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.