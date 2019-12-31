UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Vows More Efforts To Cut Reliance On Japanese Imports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 11:59 AM

S. Korea vows more efforts to cut reliance on Japanese imports

South Korea will continue to make efforts to reduce its reliance on imports of materials, components and equipment from Japan next year, the finance ministry said Tuesday

SEJONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :South Korea will continue to make efforts to reduce its reliance on imports of materials, components and equipment from Japan next year, the finance ministry said Tuesday.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki presided over this year's last meeting with economy-related ministers earlier in the day to promote local materials, parts and equipment sectors against Japan's export restrictions, the ministry said in a statement.

The Korean government "will strictly cope with Japan's export curbs until Japan lifts the curbs," the ministry said.

South Korea has planned to invest about 7.

8 trillion won (US$6.46 billion) in research and development for the nation's materials, parts and equipment over the next seven years.

In July, Tokyo imposed tighter regulations on exports to South Korea of three materials critical for the production of semiconductors and flexible displays.

Japan also removed South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners.

South Korea views the Japanese moves as retaliation against last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Supreme Court Exports Tokyo Japan South Korea North Korea July From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Builders, developers asked to wait for next budget ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

2 minutes ago

Rapidly grown religious intolerance in India depic ..

4 minutes ago

UK to use satellite technology to help tackle clim ..

4 minutes ago

Aircraft manufacturer KAI to develop 3 satellites ..

4 minutes ago

China probes pneumonia outbreak for SARS links: st ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.