S. Korea vows more efforts to cut reliance on Japanese imports

SEJONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :South Korea will continue to make efforts to reduce its reliance on imports of materials, components and equipment from Japan next year, the finance ministry said Tuesday.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki presided over this year's last meeting with economy-related ministers earlier in the day to promote local materials, parts and equipment sectors against Japan's export restrictions, the ministry said in a statement.

The Korean government "will strictly cope with Japan's export curbs until Japan lifts the curbs," the ministry said.

South Korea has planned to invest about 7.

8 trillion won (US$6.46 billion) in research and development for the nation's materials, parts and equipment over the next seven years.

In July, Tokyo imposed tighter regulations on exports to South Korea of three materials critical for the production of semiconductors and flexible displays.

Japan also removed South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners.

South Korea views the Japanese moves as retaliation against last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.