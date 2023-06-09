UrduPoint.com

S. Korean Banks' Household Lending Rises For 2nd Month In May

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 06:58 PM

S. Korean banks' household lending rises for 2nd month in May

South Korean banks' household lending rose for the second straight month due to higher demand for mortgage loan, central bank data showed on Friday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):-- South Korean banks' household lending rose for the second straight month due to higher demand for mortgage loan, central bank data showed on Friday.

Debts owed by households to deposit-taking banks came in at 1,056.4 trillion won (816.7 billion U.S. dollars) at the end of May, up by 4.2 trillion won (3.2 billion dollars) from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Demand for mortgage loan grew on expectations for the BOK's unwillingness to hike rates in the foreseeable future.

The BOK left its policy rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January after hiking it by 3.0 percentage points in the past one and a half years.

Banks' mortgage loan expanded by 4.3 trillion won (3.3 billion dollars) last month due to the supply of the government-backed mortgage loans to prop up the faltering housing market.

Other loans to households, including credit loan, credit line and commercial real estate-backed loan, stood almost unchanged in May compared to the previous month.

Banks' corporate loan amounted to 1,204.5 trillion won (931.2 billion dollars) at the end of May, up by 7.8 trillion won (6 billion dollars) from a month earlier.

Lending to big companies increased by 3.4 trillion won (2.6 billion dollars), and loan to small firms grew by 4.4 trillion won (3.4 billion dollars) last month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Bank North Korea January May Bank Of Khyber Market From Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Belgian Defense Minister Says Still No Response Fr ..

Belgian Defense Minister Says Still No Response From Kiev on Arms Used in Belgor ..

7 minutes ago
 Federal Budget 2023-24 at a glance

Federal Budget 2023-24 at a glance

8 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Japan’s PM discuss strategic ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Japan’s PM discuss strategic partnership

19 minutes ago
 Court summons Imran Khan in person on July 6

Court summons Imran Khan in person on July 6

3 minutes ago
 Rs 5000 mn allocated for sports in federal budget ..

Rs 5000 mn allocated for sports in federal budget 2023-24

3 minutes ago
 Rs 161 bn allocated for transport, communication s ..

Rs 161 bn allocated for transport, communication sector in next budget: Minister ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.