S. Korean banks' household lending rises for 2nd month in May

South Korean banks' household lending rose for the second straight month due to higher demand for mortgage loan, central bank data showed on Friday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):-- South Korean banks' household lending rose for the second straight month due to higher demand for mortgage loan, central bank data showed on Friday.

Debts owed by households to deposit-taking banks came in at 1,056.4 trillion won (816.7 billion U.S. dollars) at the end of May, up by 4.2 trillion won (3.2 billion dollars) from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Demand for mortgage loan grew on expectations for the BOK's unwillingness to hike rates in the foreseeable future.

The BOK left its policy rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January after hiking it by 3.0 percentage points in the past one and a half years.

Banks' mortgage loan expanded by 4.3 trillion won (3.3 billion dollars) last month due to the supply of the government-backed mortgage loans to prop up the faltering housing market.

Other loans to households, including credit loan, credit line and commercial real estate-backed loan, stood almost unchanged in May compared to the previous month.

Banks' corporate loan amounted to 1,204.5 trillion won (931.2 billion dollars) at the end of May, up by 7.8 trillion won (6 billion dollars) from a month earlier.

Lending to big companies increased by 3.4 trillion won (2.6 billion dollars), and loan to small firms grew by 4.4 trillion won (3.4 billion dollars) last month.