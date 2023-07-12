Open Menu

S. Korean Banks' Household Lending Rises For 3rd Month In June

South Korean banks' household lending rose for the third straight month due to higher demand for mortgage loan, central bank data showed on Wednesday

South Korean banks' household lending rose for the third straight month due to higher demand for mortgage loan, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Debts owed by households to deposit-taking banks hit a record high of 1,062.3 trillion won (823.5 billion U.S. dollars) at the end of June, up 5.9 trillion won (4.6 billion dollars) from a month ago, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Demand for mortgage loan grew on expectations for the BOK's unwillingness to hike rates in the foreseeable future.

The BOK had left its key rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January after raising it by 3.0 percentage points for the past one and a half years.

Banks' mortgage loan expanded 7.0 trillion won (5.4 billion dollars) last month due to the supply of the government-backed mortgage loans to prop up the faltering housing market.

Other loans to households, including credit loan, credit line and commercial real estate-backed loan, diminished 1.1 trillion won (852.7 million dollars) in June compared to the previous month.

Banks' corporate loan amounted to 1,210.1 trillion won (938.1 billion dollars) at the end of June, up 5.5 trillion won (4.3 billion dollars) from a month earlier.

Lending to big companies increased 2.4 trillion won (1.9 billion dollars), and loan to small firms rose 3.1 trillion won (2.4 billion dollars) last month

