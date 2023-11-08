S. Korean banks' household lending rises for 7th month in October

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) South Korean banks' household lending rose for the seventh straight month due to solid demand for mortgage loan, central bank data showed Wednesday.

Debts owed by households to deposit-taking banks expanded 6.8 trillion won (5.2 billion U.S. dollars) from a month earlier to hit a record high of 1,086.6 trillion won at the end of October, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The household lending had been on the rise since April as demand for mortgage loan increased amid expectations for the BOK's unwillingness to hike rates in the foreseeable future.

The BOK had left its key rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January after raising it by 3.0 percentage points for the past one and a half years.

Banks' mortgage loan gained 5.8 trillion won last month, keeping an upward trend for the eighth straight month on the supply of the government-backed mortgage loans to prop up the faltering housing market.