S. Korean banks' household lending rises for 8th month in November

South Korean banks' household lending rose for the eighth straight month due to solid demand for mortgage loans, central bank data showed Wednesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) -- South Korean banks' household lending rose for the eighth straight month due to solid demand for mortgage loans, central bank data showed Wednesday.

Debts owed by households to deposit-taking banks expanded 5.4 trillion won (4.1 billion U.S. dollars) from a month earlier to hit a new high of 1,091.9 trillion won (830.4 billion dollars) at the end of November, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Household lending had been on the rise since April as demand for mortgage loans increased amid expectations for the BOK's unwillingness to hike rates in the foreseeable future.

The BOK had left its key rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January after raising it by 3.0 percentage points for the past one and a half years.

Banks' mortgage loans gained 5.8 trillion won (4.4 billion dollars) last month, keeping an upward trend for the ninth straight month amid the supply of government-backed mortgage loans to bolster the faltering housing market.

Other loans to households, including credit loans, credit line and commercial real estate-backed loans, reduced in the cited month on higher borrowing costs.