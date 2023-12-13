Open Menu

S. Korean Banks' Household Lending Rises For 8th Month In November

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

S. Korean banks' household lending rises for 8th month in November

South Korean banks' household lending rose for the eighth straight month due to solid demand for mortgage loans, central bank data showed Wednesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) -- South Korean banks' household lending rose for the eighth straight month due to solid demand for mortgage loans, central bank data showed Wednesday.

Debts owed by households to deposit-taking banks expanded 5.4 trillion won (4.1 billion U.S. dollars) from a month earlier to hit a new high of 1,091.9 trillion won (830.4 billion dollars) at the end of November, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Household lending had been on the rise since April as demand for mortgage loans increased amid expectations for the BOK's unwillingness to hike rates in the foreseeable future.

The BOK had left its key rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January after raising it by 3.0 percentage points for the past one and a half years.

Banks' mortgage loans gained 5.8 trillion won (4.4 billion dollars) last month, keeping an upward trend for the ninth straight month amid the supply of government-backed mortgage loans to bolster the faltering housing market.

Other loans to households, including credit loans, credit line and commercial real estate-backed loans, reduced in the cited month on higher borrowing costs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank North Korea January April November Bank Of Khyber Market From Billion Housing

Recent Stories

International delegation visits Lahore Railway Sta ..

International delegation visits Lahore Railway Station

7 minutes ago
 Manchester United slide out of Champions League

Manchester United slide out of Champions League

12 minutes ago
 China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

12 minutes ago
 HCSTI elects it’s new senior vice president, vic ..

HCSTI elects it’s new senior vice president, vice president

12 minutes ago
 National Ranking Tennis C'ships second round match ..

National Ranking Tennis C'ships second round matches held

10 minutes ago
 CM Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews development proje ..

CM Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews development projects

10 minutes ago
Faisalabad Arts Council meeting held

Faisalabad Arts Council meeting held

10 minutes ago
 SC suspends verdict of nullifying civilians' trial ..

SC suspends verdict of nullifying civilians' trial in army courts

10 minutes ago
 World hand-washing day observed in Sukkur

World hand-washing day observed in Sukkur

10 minutes ago
 Two arrested in drug peddling case

Two arrested in drug peddling case

17 minutes ago
 PSX loses 1,146 points

PSX loses 1,146 points

10 minutes ago
 Japan reports 1st death from mpox disease

Japan reports 1st death from mpox disease

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business