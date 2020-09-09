S. Korean banks' household loan growth hits record high in August

South Korean banks' household loan growth hit a record monthly high in August due to strong demand for credit loan amid an economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak, central bank data showed Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):South Korean banks' household loan growth hit a record monthly high in August due to strong demand for credit loan amid an economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak, central bank data showed Wednesday.

Debts, owed by households to banks, reached 948.2 trillion won (797.5 billion U.S. dollars) as of the end of August, up 11.7 trillion won (9.8 billion U.S. dollars) from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the biggest monthly increase since relevant data began to be compiled in 2004. Demand grew for credit loan as the COVID-19 resurgence worsened economic slowdown.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose in triple figures here since Aug.

14 due to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

With the tightened social-distancing guidelines, people refrained from outside activities such as shopping and eating-out, hitting hard offline retailers and the services industry.

Banks' mortgage loan to households gained 6.1 trillion won (5.1 billion U.S. dollars) in August, posting the highest monthly expansion in five months.

Other credit loan to households soared 5.6 trillion won (4.7 billion U.S. dollars) in August, marking a record-high monthly growth.

Meanwhile, banks' corporate loan went up 5.9 trillion won (5 billion U.S. dollars) from a month earlier to 961 trillion won (808.2 billion U.S. dollars) as of end-August.