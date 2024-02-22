Open Menu

S. Korean Banks' Loan Delinquency Ratio Falls In December

South Korean banks' loan delinquency ratio fell in December last year due to more bad loan settlements than new delinquent loans ahead of the end of the year, financial watchdog data showed Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) South Korean banks' loan delinquency ratio fell in December last year due to more bad loan settlements than new delinquent loans ahead of the end of the year, financial watchdog data showed Thursday.

Bank loans overdue at least one month were 0.38 percent of the total at the end of December, down 0.08 percentage points from a month earlier, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

It marked the first downturn in three months as banks settled non-performing loans to clean the books at the end of the year.

New delinquent loans amounted to 2.2 trillion won (1.

7 billion U.S. dollars) in the month, lower than the settlement of non-performing loans worth 4.1 trillion won (3.1 billion dollars).

The delinquency ratio has roughly been on the rise after hitting a bottom at 0.20 percent in June 2022 on the back of the high policy rate.

The central bank had left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January last year, after hiking it by 3.0 percentage points over one and a half years.

Excluding the settled bad loans, the delinquency ratio for new bank loans came in at 0.10 percent in December, down 0.02 percentage points compared to the previous month.

